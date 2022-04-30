Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Shares of LNVGY opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lenovo Group ( OTCMKTS:LNVGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $20.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.74 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 44.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lenovo Group (Get Rating)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lenovo Group (LNVGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.