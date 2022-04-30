LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $122.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.32.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter.
LightInTheBox Company Profile (Get Rating)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightInTheBox (LITB)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.