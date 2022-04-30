LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $122.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile (Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.