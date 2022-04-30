Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Linde updated its FY22 guidance to $11.65-11.90 EPS.

NYSE:LIN traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,554. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.63 and a 200-day moving average of $318.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Linde by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

