Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

LFUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $314.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $229.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $223.31 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 361.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Littelfuse by 2,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

