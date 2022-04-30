Lotto Reaches Market Cap of $11.62 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Lotto has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and $2,667.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00260591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014833 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

