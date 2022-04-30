LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Issues Earnings Results

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $7.19. 92,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,759. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.56 million, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 415.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 71,890 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on LYTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

LSI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.