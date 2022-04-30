MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, April 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.03.

MAG stock opened at C$18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 357.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a current ratio of 43.85. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$16.74 and a 52 week high of C$29.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.10.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.12. On average, analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total transaction of C$291,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$983,496.15. Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $686,395 over the last ninety days.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

