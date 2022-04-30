Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.60.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE MMP opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $53.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.