Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Shares Down 10%

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Rating) dropped 10% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

