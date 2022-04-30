Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Shares of Matthews International stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65. Matthews International has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $940.51 million, a P/E ratio of -62.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International (Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

