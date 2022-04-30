Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.
Shares of Matthews International stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65. Matthews International has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $940.51 million, a P/E ratio of -62.10 and a beta of 1.11.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
About Matthews International
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.
