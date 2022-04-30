Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $20.00. The company traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 7322328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,291,000 after buying an additional 16,179,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $137,096,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 5,253,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,068 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.45%.

About Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

