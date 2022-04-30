Mina (MINA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $34.42 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. During the last week, Mina has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00004819 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $895.73 million and $34.42 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041647 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00059054 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 481,189,042 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

