Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

MFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of MFG opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 572.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 51,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 59.3% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the period. 1.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

