Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

MBT opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 340.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (Get Rating)

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.