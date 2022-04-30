Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Shares Up 1.3%

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 142.61 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 141.50 ($1.80). 137,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 200,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.75 ($1.78).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 139.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 146.76. The company has a market capitalization of £153.90 million and a P/E ratio of 2.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Mobius Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

