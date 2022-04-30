Moneta Gold (OTC:MEAUF) Price Target Raised to C$5.75

Moneta Gold (OTC:MEAUF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.60 to C$5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Moneta Gold stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Moneta Gold has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.36.
Moneta Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
