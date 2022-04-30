Moneta Gold (OTC:MEAUF) Price Target Raised to C$5.75

Moneta Gold (OTC:MEAUF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.60 to C$5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Moneta Gold stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Moneta Gold has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.36.

Get Moneta Gold alerts:

Moneta Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moneta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.