Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BTA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.87) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 240 ($3.06) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.25) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.78) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 195 ($2.49).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

