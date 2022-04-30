National Bank Financial Trims Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Target Price to C$85.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EQGPF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Equitable Group from C$103.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.29.

OTCMKTS:EQGPF opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.51.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

