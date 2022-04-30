NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $2.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NEXT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut NextDecade from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.40.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $689.56 million, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.34. NextDecade has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $7.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NextDecade by 12,069.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,811 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 39.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 772,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 219,867 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 168,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 9,486,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after buying an additional 36,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.