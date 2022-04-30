Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 14.66.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 3.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 5.17 and its 200 day moving average is 7.92. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 3.45 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,792,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 1,054,556 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oatly Group (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

