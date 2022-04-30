Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of Orange County Bancorp stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.27. Orange County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

