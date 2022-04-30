Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Cowen

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.31.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $92.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.82.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 201,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,265 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $19,880,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.