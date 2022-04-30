Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palisade Bio Inc. is a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies which help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio Inc., formerly known as Seneca Biopharma Inc., is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Palisade Bio in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ PALI opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Palisade Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palisade Bio by 595.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 146,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. 5.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress, such as results from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

