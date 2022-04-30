Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $99.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient has a 12-month low of $63.85 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Perficient’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 846.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Perficient by 1,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

