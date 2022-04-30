Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

