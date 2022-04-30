Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NYSE DOC opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

