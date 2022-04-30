Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Issues Earnings Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $361.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE PIPR traded down $4.60 on Friday, reaching $114.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,331. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.72. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $193.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PIPR. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

