Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) PT Raised to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.44.

NYSE PAGP opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 260.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 33.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

