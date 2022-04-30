PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is the developer and operator of free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., formerly known as Acies Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.56.

MYPS stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 25,700 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $122,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 30,700 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $123,107.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 222,500 shares of company stock worth $1,039,243 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 119,884 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 667,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 110,184 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

