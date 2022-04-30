Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Stock Price Down 5%

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.95. 73,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 92,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.95.
Profound Medical Company Profile (CVE:PRN)
