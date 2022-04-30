PROG (NYSE:PRG) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 1280430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). PROG had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PROG by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROG by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25.

About PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

