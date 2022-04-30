Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($21.09) to GBX 1,685 ($21.48) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.76) to GBX 1,475 ($18.80) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,450 ($18.48) to GBX 1,375 ($17.52) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,304.67.

Shares of PUK opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. Prudential has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Prudential by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Prudential by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 18.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

