Q Investments (CVE:QI) Trading Down 27.5%

Shares of Q Investments Ltd. (CVE:QI – Get Rating) dropped 27.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 74,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 101,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 143.57, a current ratio of 143.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.57.

Q Investments (CVE:QI)

Q Investments Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. It focuses its investments in energy sector, specially oil and gas. The firm primarily invests in equity and debt. In equity, it invests in share purchase warrants. Q Investments, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda with an additional office in London.

