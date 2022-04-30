Q Investments (CVE:QI) Trading Down 27.5%

Shares of Q Investments Ltd. (CVE:QI – Get Rating) dropped 27.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 74,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 101,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 143.57, a current ratio of 143.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.57.
About Q Investments (CVE:QI)
