Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

QUMU stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Qumu has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 92.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUMU. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qumu by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 328,263 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Qumu by 341.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qumu by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 230,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

