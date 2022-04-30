Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
QUMU stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Qumu has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUMU. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qumu by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 328,263 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Qumu by 341.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qumu by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 230,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Qumu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.
