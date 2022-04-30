Raymond James Analysts Give Opsens (CVE:OPS) a C$6.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Opsens (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Opsens from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Get Opsens alerts:

Shares of CVE:OPS opened at C$1.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.39. Opsens has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$1.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Robin Villeneuve sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.36, for a total transaction of C$94,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,519.50.

Opsens Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.