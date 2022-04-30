Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $327.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.57.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $35,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

