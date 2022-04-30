Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at National Bank Financial

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:RLLMF opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Real Matters has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.

Real Matters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

