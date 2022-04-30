Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at National Bank Financial

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:RLLMF opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Real Matters has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.
Real Matters Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Real Matters (RLLMF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.