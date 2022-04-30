RealFevr (FEVR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $102,680.00

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One RealFevr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. RealFevr has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $102,680.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RealFevr has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RealFevr

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

RealFevr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealFevr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealFevr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealFevr using one of the exchanges listed above.

