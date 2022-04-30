RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of RealNetworks stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.53.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RealNetworks by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 409,386 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

