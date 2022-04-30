RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of RealNetworks stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.53.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.66%.
About RealNetworks (Get Rating)
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
