Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Trading 40% Higher

Shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS – Get Rating) traded up 40% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). 221,309,680 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 62,204,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).
The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.84.
Remote Monitored Systems Company Profile (LON:RMS)
