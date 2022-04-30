Reviewing AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) & Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) and Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

AEA-Bridges Impact has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcimoto has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and Arcimoto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEA-Bridges Impact 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcimoto 0 2 2 0 2.50

Arcimoto has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 435.71%. Given Arcimoto’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arcimoto is more favorable than AEA-Bridges Impact.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AEA-Bridges Impact and Arcimoto’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEA-Bridges Impact N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A Arcimoto $4.39 million 29.26 -$47.56 million ($1.30) -2.58

AEA-Bridges Impact has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcimoto.

Profitability

This table compares AEA-Bridges Impact and Arcimoto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEA-Bridges Impact N/A -24.88% 1.20% Arcimoto -996.96% -68.12% -60.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Arcimoto shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Arcimoto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

AEA-Bridges Impact Company Profile (Get Rating)

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Arcimoto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine. In addition, it offers TRiO, a bolt on kit that converts a two wheeled motorcycle into a tilting three wheeled motorcycle. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.