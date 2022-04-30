Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,800 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($61.18) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,780 ($73.67) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($70.10) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($53.53) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($77.75) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,822.31 ($74.21).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,706 ($72.72) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($55.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($87.64). The stock has a market cap of £92.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,841.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,277.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.49) per share. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($70.02), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($734,190.54).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

