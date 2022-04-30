Robert W. Baird Lowers Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $203.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.58.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,043 shares of company stock valued at $31,402,794. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

