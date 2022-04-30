Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $277.00.

NYSE:ROG opened at $270.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.10. Rogers has a one year low of $172.84 and a one year high of $274.51. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Rogers by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter worth $82,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

