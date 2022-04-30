Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,797,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,360,054. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $83.72 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.25 and a 200-day moving average of $187.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.62.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total value of $13,216,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,946 shares of company stock valued at $38,185,674. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Roku by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

