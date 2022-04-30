Scotiabank Boosts Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target to C$54.00

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of TSE:WPK opened at C$42.49 on Wednesday. Winpak has a 52 week low of C$34.74 and a 52 week high of C$43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 7.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 20.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.46.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.64%.
Winpak Company Profile (Get Rating)
Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.
