Scotiabank Trims Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Target Price to C$0.65

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$0.85 to C$0.65 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE BSX opened at C$0.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$197.95 million and a PE ratio of -31.07. Belo Sun Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a current ratio of 15.29.

In other news, Director Peter Wilson Tagliamonte sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$36,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,713,393 shares in the company, valued at C$11,917,848.33.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

