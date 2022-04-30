Scotiabank Trims goeasy (TSE:GSY) Target Price to C$170.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a C$200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of goeasy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$208.13.

TSE GSY opened at C$115.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$131.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$159.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.28. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$112.34 and a 12 month high of C$218.35.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.62 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$234.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$230.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that goeasy will post 14.6899984 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

