Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd.

Shares of SESN stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio ( NASDAQ:SESN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 433.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422 shares during the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

