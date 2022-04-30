Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd.
Shares of SESN stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $6.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 433.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422 shares during the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sesen Bio (Get Rating)
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.
