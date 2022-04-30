Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered AB Dynamics to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,280 ($29.06) to GBX 1,850 ($23.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

AB Dynamics stock opened at GBX 1,460 ($18.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,160.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,524.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of £330.33 million and a P/E ratio of 111.45. AB Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 920 ($11.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,350 ($29.95).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other AB Dynamics news, insider James Routh bought 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 977 ($12.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.19 ($25,489.66).

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

